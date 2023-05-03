A young lady has caught the attention of people after he introduced her husband to be to her family

In the video, the outspoken lady described her man with sweet words which tickled the fancy of the listeners

Her husband to be who was listening to the introduction could not stop smiling as he was enjoying every bit of the word

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

A young woman who obviously has no problem praising her husband in the public did so and many people loved it.

The young lady, donned on white wedding gown, introduced her husband-to-be to her family.

She mentioned her name and then went on to let her family know how much the man meant to her.

Lady introduces husband with sweet words. Photo credit: @adeola_alaga Source: TikTok

Source: TikTok

She disclosed to her family that the young man is the love of her life and he meant the whole world to her.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

The man who was listening to all the sweet words visibly smiled showing his delight.

Watch the video below

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

@oylndamolaëj reacted:

"How I'l introduce my husband to School boy."

@aleeyah-collectlon said:

"Our wife ilu wa dun oooo."

@Ayomlde402 wrote:

"Fr Fr I love the way speaks eE God blesS ur new home."

@OLUWANISOLALOVE commented:

"IS that oluwasola for me."

@Blsola also commented:

"She is from my hometown."

@soflawakll|222 also reacted:

"Comment because his from my hometown,wish you guys the best in your marriage."

@bhunmlehadeyle:

"I comment because of my home town, congratulations."

@harlkehadeymle2:

"Congratulations but why not show us the full video."

@user37383893:

"Awww welcome home our wife

@Tarahcandy:

"Odeomu connect Congratulations my dear sister, welcome to the club. My husband is from Ode oma."

Nigerian couple do wedding intro online, their families watch with projector

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian couple has got many talking for doing a virtual wedding introduction ceremony.

@Lumigold_alaga, who shared a short clip from the event on TikTok, explained in the comment section that the couple is based abroad.

The caption read: "It’s a virtual introduction ceremony, bride and groom were together abroad and family members physically present."

In the clip, family members and friends were gathered at a location as they linked up with the couple via a projector.

Source: Legit.ng