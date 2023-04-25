A short TikTok video of a lady and her mother dancing has got many confused about who is older

Many people who could not differentiate between the two said the mother must have had her pregnancy when she was young

The lady replied to some of the questions asking if the young woman beside was indeed her mother

A beautiful lady, @nomslelo, has shared a video that captured the moment she and her young-looking mother danced.

People who watched their video found it hard to differentiate between mother and daughter. Seconds after the lady came into view and danced, she was joined by the woman.

Many people were confused on who the mother was. Photo source: @nomslelo

Source: TikTok

Cute mother and daughter

Both of them had shorts on and round-neck shirts. The daughter wore a black cap and white sneakers.

Their choreography was very much in sync as they danced with so much joy. Some TikTokers praised the mother for being very fit.

Watch the video below:

As of the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 700 comments with more than 89,000 likes.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Mjay said:

"Which one is the mom...im confused."

anniezwane said:

"Is that your mom? Now I can tell where that beauty is coming from."

Risano said:

"What do you mean that’s your mom??? She looks young and beautiful."

Bucie.Shabalala said:

"Yoh she does it better than me."

liso146 asked:

"Askies, sorry? Mom?"

She replied:

"Yes."

Thandoe said:

"I’m still waiting for the mother."

mango said:

"Ah your mom is amazing, my mom doesn't have rhythm and she has two left feet."

M O H A U said:

"Where’s the mother? Anyone with clue please, I’ve never been this confused cos I see sisters."

Neli Twala asked:

"Who's the mother here?"

Rango said:

"Your mom looks younger."

