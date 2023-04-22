A video of a lady dancing in her room without cement plaster has got many people on TikTok admiring her confidence

Without showing any form of insecurity, the smart lady climbed her bed and danced happily on it

A few people in her comment section said her video gave them the confidence to live their real lives online

A young lady, @kantona293, who is so happy with the little thing she has in life has made a video showing herself vibing in her room.

Despite the fact that her apartment has an uncemented wall which made it less appealing, the lady danced without caring what anybody thought.

Many people praised the young lady for showing confidence. Photo source: @kantona293

Source: TikTok

Lady in uncemented room

She stood on the bed and danced well. At a point in the video, she even shook her waist for some time.

Some people in her comment section on TikTok said that her life reminds them of the humble place they also started from.

Watch the video below:

As of the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 1700 comments with more than 13,000 likes.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

IMPERIAL MAJESTY said:

"I'm crying after watching this video and the wise among us will understand why."

Soakodiboi said:

"I’m not leaving this app again."

Hakimi said:

"Awww it shall be well okay."

Jade said:

"I admire your confidence."

user1504221698181 said:

"Awwwwww ur room is nicer than mine, but in God we trust everything is going to be well with us dear we will make it in life."

omodano said:

"Not living a fake life. I like her."

rachealgold10 said:

"Nice one I love you babe."

D Meya asked:

"Going outside was far much better, why do you want us to gossip?"

sarahfenyi said:

"She is happy than me sleeping in the painted room may God see her through."

Salinko Gh said:

"Now I have confidence in myself. I will be back."

