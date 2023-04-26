A surprised Nigerian lady has shared her conversation with a random man who sent her messages via Twitter

According to the lady, it was her birthday and she was shocked to see a long epistle from a man whom she never interacted with

When she asked him more about the epistle he sent to her, the man got angry and immediately blocked her

A Nigerian lady identified as MissPettyRebel on Twitter has shared her conversation with a random man who sent her messages on Twitter.

The thoughtful young man found out that she was celebrating her birthday and he decided to write a long epistle to her.

In his message, the kind man showered prayers on her and wished her success in all her endeavours.

On sighting this, the lady got surprised and asked the man if he copied and pasted the long epistle from Google.

This question provoked the man who immediately insulted and blocked her from reaching him.

Sharing the chats on Twitter, the lady narrated:

"Seeing this DM I was so surprised and I blushed like a fool because how could this man that I’ve never interacted with write me an epistle that included prayers, so I replied that with the text and emoji that showed I was blushing and teary, because I can’t believe he typed all that for me, then this was his reply.

'If you follow him please show him I didn’t mean it like that. Either ways did had been done and I’ve been called an idiot on my birthday. Today’s going pretty funny."

Social media reactions

Chukwu Dyk said:

"That wasn't a good reply to give even with your emoji. So many people can't interpret emoji. There are one million things to say to show him you appreciate his message obviously not this."

Sister Grace commented:

"He didn't understand the emoji you added to the sentence. His feelings were hurt. I hope someone explains to him."

Chiderraaa added:

"Ouuu, that's sad. I understood what you meant immediately, and would probably react that same way cos the message was so sweet and personal. This is also why I generally fear text messages, there's no tone and emotion to it so it's easily misconstrued."

Lady leaks messages from boyfriend's ex

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady, Cheryl, has exposed the messages she received from her boyfriend's former lover.

She shared the messages via TikTok and threw shades at the young girl for being obsessed. While sharing the messages, the lady noted that she had taken over the man, and they had been dating for about 25 months.

Despite being warned by the lady to leave her man, she fired back and asked her to move on with her life because she had been forgotten.

