A Nigerian woman could not control her tears after nabbing her husband at his side chick's apartment

In the video, the lady saw his car parked outside the house, and she knocked on the door to cause a scene

Reacting to the situation, the man made his stand about the marriage clear, claiming they were no longer together

A Nigerian woman living abroad recently accused a lady named Christiana of destroying her home.

In a video shared by @instablog9ja, she trailed her husband to the lady's house on a Sunday morning and slammed the duo for messing with her feelings.

She claimed that her husband had been cheating on her with the lady, and his attitude towards her suddenly changed after he met her.

Speaking further, she accused the woman of destroying her home and making them file for a divorce.

Her husband, in his defence, stated that their marriage had already collapsed and nothing could be done about it.

The side chick, however, didn't say a word but held her man's hand and walked with him to the church while the woman walked behind them screaming.

Social media reactions

Christyezissi said:

"This lady is in pains. Seeing a man you once loved and committed to with another woman can be very painful probably someone you grew together with. She dint have to go to the ladies house as they are separated but people handle pain differently. Feel really bad for her."

Officialbobbyfredrick__' wrote:

"Until you're mutually divorced u both are still married so the fault is on the man."

Derbie_______001 reacted:

"God forbid that I will stoop this low."

Adella_._._ noted:

"I guess her anger is stemming from the fact that he was seeing the woman even before the issue, in her words “this woman caused chaos in my home” maybe she’s the reason they separated self."

Sir_eltee reacted:

"The fact that she went went to the other lady’s house to do this, shows why the man doesn’t want the marriage again!"

Nnajicharity_ added:

"Is the audacity from the side chick she didn’t even run."

"Well if this is the type of erratic behaviour, well, let the man be abeg!"

Woman in tears as she nabs husband cheating

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a sad married woman had shared her ordeal after two years of tying the knot with her husband. The heartbroken wife, identified as Mary Musunza, shared her story via Facebook and pleaded with fans for advice.

Mary said her husband has other side chicks whom he cherishes and even makes calls with them in her presence. When she confronted him for cheating, the man threatened to pack all his clothes and leave the house.

Sharing the sad story via Facebook, she said: "I am Mary and am married for 2years now but we have no child yet, my husband is cheating on me and when I ask him y is doing this to me he always say because am not giving him a child. Am dying inside because is know telling me that he will take his clothes and go, he also makes calls to his women while we're together. I really want a baby but only God knows when. What should I do."

