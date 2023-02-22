Controversial Nigerian crossdresser James Brown has been trending online as he celebrates turning a year older

In one of the birthday posts shared, the crossdresser was seen channelling his inner feminine Beyonce-esque vibe

While in another post, James Brown was seen rocking a three-piece suit; meanwhile, all of this came just days after he revealed that he was finally set to move back into his old house

Controversial Nigerian crossdresser James Brown Obialor has set social media on fire with some images he shared online to celebrate his birthday.

The birthday boy who turned 24 today, February 22, 2023, has been trending across all social media platforms, stirring different types of conversation.

Controversial Nigerian crossdresser James Brown trends online as he turns a year older. Photo credit: @wf_jamesbrown

James, however, seems unbothered about all of his attention on his birthday as he celebrates with a post of him channelling American singer Beyonce.

The post was tagged with a Beyonce song, Break My Soul. As much as the content creator gets criticised, he has been getting a lot of love on his birthday.

See James Brown's post channelling his inner Beyonce as he turns a year older:

Netizens react to James Brown's post channelling Beyonce on his 24th birthday

@stevechuks_:

"Happy birthday James."

@destinyetikoofficial:

"Happy birthday darling."

@aunty_faithfeli:

"It’s giving African Beyoncé."

@queenkofficialgh:

"James com fine pass one of my friends and she knows herself."

@nasa_air:

"James no mk me laugh dis morning abeg,. Hbd sha."

@_xx.oma:

"Just be shooting ur face , make camera no dey go down."

@pretty_hesta:

"Happy birthday James…but make your blockus no Burst oh."

@queen_java:

"Happy birthday James why that camera go down nah."

@investor_synto:

"Happy birthday the Greatest queen to ever rule."

@emmyjake_:

"He even knows it’s “ Africowww” Happy Birthday James."

@ezinne__b:

"Our own Beyoncé happy birthday."

Video of James Brown moving back into his house stirs reactions

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting that famous Nigerian crossdresser James Obialor Brown has stirred reactions online recently after a video clip of him renovating his house went viral.

James Brown was sighted in the viral clip moving a couch with a couple of other guys back into his old apartment.

Recall that in late 2022, James had to move out of his house and stay with his grandma for a while after a domestic car accident where a car ran through the skit maker's living room.

