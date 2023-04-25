An emotional video captured the moment a little child who must have been watching her parents began to pray

In the video, the child was unaware that he was on camera, and she innocently began to gesticulate like she was actually in a state of prayer

The little girl raised her hand and then kowtowed deeply, as many Muslims would do after reciting a verse from the Holy book, prostrated with her face on the floor

During a child's earliest years, they learn primarily from adult interaction, including direct instruction and observation.

Children learn through exploration and play, so adults must also provide opportunities for this.

Muslim girl prays effortlessly. Photo credit: @muslimnewsnigeria Source: Instagram

Source: Instagram

Some children are unusually advanced intellectually and emotionally for their age.

Often referred to as precocious, a little child might be able to read or do complex mathematical problems at a much younger age than most.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Child prays effortlessly

A video of a little child praying has caught people's attention.

In the clip, the child appeared to be praying effortlessly, which is a testament to the fact that she had been carefully watching around her doing the same.

The little one demonstrated all the required prayer processes, indicating precociousness.

Although Legit could not ascertain the location, the setting appeared in one of the Eid prayers shortly after the Imam completed the prayer.

A social media user who watched the video and was moved by it described the moment as beautiful.

Watch the video below

Girl who prayed for her schoolmates on assembly ground found, to get scholarship

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that A young girl prayed passionately on her school's assembly ground days ago as she led her schoolmates in a session. Her video went viral, with people praising her parents for raising her well.

A Nigerian comedian, Woli Arole, reshared the clip on his Instagram page, saying he is looking for the said student to help her.

On Tuesday, March 21, Tunde Ednut shared a photo of the girl with her mother, saying that she has been found and the comedian wants to both adopt and sponsor her education. In Tunde's post, there were screenshots of chats between him and the person who was able to track the kid. He also added the video of the girl.

Source: Legit.ng