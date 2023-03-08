"I Say I Come America Come Flex": Nigerian Man Who Wanted to Have Fun Abroad Becomes a Painter, Shares Video
- A fun-seeking Nigerian youth who migrated to America has shared how things panned out for him over there
- From someone whose original plan was just to flex, the young man now erks a living as a professional painter
- Social media users commended his honesty and his occupation as they encouraged him to keep on pushing
A Nigerian man who moved to America for the purpose of enjoying himself now erks a living as a professional painter.
The young man updated netizens about his current profession abroad in a funny TikTok clip he made.
In the clip, he shared a picture of himself in a tarred area abroad, saying he came to America to 'flex.'
The picture was followed up with another of him doing a painting job. He then wrapped things up with a clip of him dancing, noting that life is not easy abroad.
His TikTok post has elicited mixed reactions on social media.
Watch the video below:
Social media reactions
محسنه said:
"Aww is good my bro too is painter,he wanted to make it in the Uk but there was no chance."
Anjorins Vlog said:
"At least, you dey Yankee. even if na PSP truck you dey follow pack dirtii, he still beta."
samtayor_Valb_ said:
"At least, you still get job.
"Many people full here... we no get any job, just dey wake up...and Waka up and down."
Ricchling said:
"Give him two years he will be rich and those who laughed at him will be employed to work for him."
Flemzy Makaveli said:
"America go humble you on arrival before you discover yourself later on but at first you must be loyaled."
Dame cleo said:
"Me planning hw ago cam hot n slay fr Canada na me dis dey work fr Macdo restaurant as caisser."
user881453626329 said:
"E shock you. no worry your stage two go be conji conji go do u strong thing and for that side before you see girl nack na whala."
