A Nigerian man who moved to America for the purpose of enjoying himself now erks a living as a professional painter.

The young man updated netizens about his current profession abroad in a funny TikTok clip he made.

He is now a professional painter. Photo Credit: @official_ipaybills

In the clip, he shared a picture of himself in a tarred area abroad, saying he came to America to 'flex.'

The picture was followed up with another of him doing a painting job. He then wrapped things up with a clip of him dancing, noting that life is not easy abroad.

His TikTok post has elicited mixed reactions on social media.

Social media reactions

محسنه said:

"Aww is good my bro too is painter,he wanted to make it in the Uk but there was no chance."

Anjorins Vlog said:

"At least, you dey Yankee. even if na PSP truck you dey follow pack dirtii, he still beta."

samtayor_Valb_ said:

"At least, you still get job.

"Many people full here... we no get any job, just dey wake up...and Waka up and down."

Ricchling said:

"Give him two years he will be rich and those who laughed at him will be employed to work for him."

Flemzy Makaveli said:

"America go humble you on arrival before you discover yourself later on but at first you must be loyaled."

Dame cleo said:

"Me planning hw ago cam hot n slay fr Canada na me dis dey work fr Macdo restaurant as caisser."

user881453626329 said:

"E shock you. no worry your stage two go be conji conji go do u strong thing and for that side before you see girl nack na whala."

