A Nigerian man who courageously pursued his academic dreams has finally bagged a PhD.

In a Twitter post, the man named Aloysius Odii said he graduated from the University of Nigeria, Nsuka, UNN.

According to Aloysious, before deciding to return to school, he had worked as an apprentice to a business mogul at the Alaba International Market, Lagos.

Former apprentice bags PhD at UNN

Aloysius said he finished his secondary school before working at Alaba, but the urge to go to school remained strong.

He said he was always reading books while in the market, and his then-boss had told him to try and concentrate on business.

Along the line, he left the market to pursue his dreams. He said in the tweet:

"After secondary school, I served as an apprentice to a business mogul at Alaba market. My oga often gets furious seeing me read and even advises me to be serious. I had to leave and pursue my dream. I am happy to say that I got my PhD and was part of the convocation ceremony at UNN."

Now, his efforts have paid off, as he now possesses a PhD.

Reactions from Twitter users

@Peaceof38907406 said:

"Congratulations. However your oga wanted you to succeed in business. Na you go do apprentice. You preferred to succeed in academics that's why you left, not bcos your oga was misguiding you. Alaba Int'l no dey award PhD. Na millionaire in business Alaba dey produce."

@DrealGABA said:

"Your oga actually wanted u to succeed in business as well.. Make una stop all these kind narratives abeg."

