An amazing female toddler has become an internet sensation after dancing with so much energy to a beat

A cute video showed her dancing boldly at an occasion without minding who was watching her

Social media users have penned down sweet reactions and comments regarding the viral clip shared on TikTok

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

A brave little girl has captured hearts on social media after showing off her amazing dance skills.

A breathtaking video shared on TikTok by @much showed the little kid dancing and vibing to a viral TikTok beat.

Little girl dances to Amapiano Photo credit: @much

Source: TikTok

Her facial expressions, dance style and body movement all synchronised with the song and netizens applauded her.

The clip has amassed lots of views on TikTok with many expressing their desire to meet the talented child in person.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Social media reactions

@damien wrote:

"Wow finally Kelly daughter is now trending. Haha."

@madam_hill said:

"Well when I saw she had Auntie’s earrings on I knew she was about to kill it."

@nabster87 stated:

"How old is she? been struggling to dance my whole life but look at her."

@phenomenala63 said:

"She's a good observer & had a good teacher! At least she's not tweaking!"

@brianchandler740 commented:

"She ain't just dancing she know how to do it she's going to be FAST on her come up."

@lucitah3 reacted:

"This is me trying to impress my man after complaining about my attitude."

@sandyksoshy commented:

"Something happened during the Pandemic. I keep sayin’. In my 30s n can’t do this. Sthx happened to them y’all."

@bklinegrah added:

"Dope Now explain how zero times any number equals zero to her!"

Watch the video below:

Little girl on uniform dances to Buga

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a little girl has caused a frenzy on social media after she was spotted in a video dancing to Kizz Daniel's Buga.

In a video shared on Instagram by @gossipmilltv, the little girl was first seen standing on stage with her classmates before the music was played. While on their uniform, they all danced to Kizz Daniel's latest hit song, Buga, but she stole the entire show.

The video has stirred massive reactions on social media as some Nigerians shower accolades on her and proclaim her as the winner of the Buga challenge.

Source: Legit.ng