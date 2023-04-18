A trending video of a dark-skinned lady showcasing her beauty and style on the road has gone viral

In the trending video, the young lady dressed in a short Ankara gown and rocked fine heels which matched her outfit

Netizens who came across the video marvelled at her beauty and aired their thoughts in the comments section

A black lady with a lovely skin tone and physique has been trending online after her video surfaced on TikTok.

The trending video captured the lady walking elegantly in brown heels and a fine Ankara gown which was above her knees.

Lady in Ankara catwalks on the road. Photo credit: @awranaa_xx

In the lovely clip shared via her TikTok account @awranaa_xx, the excited lady walked majestically while a young man stared at her in admiration.

Reacting to the video, netizens gushed over her beauty, and some asked her about her outfit.

Social media reactions

@darasimibeth said:

"You’re so prettyyyyyyyyy."

@snowblizz25 stated:

"If not for my rough skin. I get this style na."

@beckybangs02 reacted:

"Gorgeous. But please is it a straight dress or skirt and top."

@nurseesther001 noted:

"Dress is so beautiful, please what's the name of the song playing in the background?"

@restoreline reacted:

"Biko sew one for me na when I come home I’ll come and take. Thanks in advance."

@monly_miina reacted:

"The fact that the piano beats and her walking was in line makes it look splendid."

@jnr_tabbicca added:

"Beautiful dress in a princess."

Watch the video below:

Plus-sized woman in Ankara gown dances

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that beautiful women come in different shapes and sizes, and every woman is advised to believe that her body is unique.

A trending video showed a woman who was not ashamed of her body size and chose to flaunt it and enjoy her time. In the video, she was spotted amongst other women who wore matching African print dresses popularly called 'Aso Ebi'.

As the music played in the background, the plus-sized lady moved to the centre of the dance floor, surrounded by the other women. The other women who surrounded her cheered her up with hype and screams. She exuded confidence and positive vibes throughout.

