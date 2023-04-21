A pretty lady based in the UK has shown people how heartbreaking the dating pool in the country could be as she was stood up

The lady in a video revealed that the man with who she had planned a date picked a night shift over her

Many people who learnt that the date is the fifth unsuccessful one the lady has had took pity on her

A beautiful young lady, @nataliedzorani, working in the UK has shared a video to tell people how she was stood up at a date she went to.

The lady revealed that after a man asked her for a date, he totally forgot he had one and instead took an extra night shift.

The lady said she was stood up and the man chose to work instead. Photo source: @nataliedzorani

Source: TikTok

Man stood lady up

Dressed and disappointed that the man never showed up, a video she shared showed her walking possibly back home. She added that dating in the UK is a scam.

Many women in her video's comment section said that man was most probably focused on making more money to send back home than nurturing a relationship.

Watch the video below:

As of the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 500 comments with more than 5,000 likes.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Mickey Mzimba said:

"I once took a day off work to take someone on a date 2weeks later she told me her ex left her pregnant UK is wild."

Stuart said:

"Well I definitely wouldn’t miss a date with you you’re beautiful."

MaiKimberley said:

"Let them hustle for the wives they left home."

Aruna said:

"Hakimi probably give him a call."

Young Rays said:

"Picking between spending and earning?? I think everyone will pick earning."

Nwachimereeze_1 said:

"His bills require more attention."

Lulama.Nhlapho said:

"Rule number one, if he doesn't confirm the date, you don't get ready."

free_23style said:

"We need the cash before the babes."

David Borland67 said:

"Cash is king and comes before any woman."

