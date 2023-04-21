A video showed a gigantic crocodile masquerade when it stepped into the open during a village festival

The masquerade is so big and scary that the crowd of villagers had to move away from its path as it walked

A lot of people on TikTok have confessed that they have never seen such a masquerade in the past

A video shows a gigantic crocodile masquerade parading around the streets of a Nigerian village.

The video was posted on TikTok by @nonnysky30, who said it was recorded during the Uzoiyi Umuoji festivals.

The amazing crocodile masquerade stepped out during a village festival. Photo credit: TikTok/@nonnysky30.

Source: TikTok

In the video, the crocodile masquerade stepped into the open street lined up by a crowd attending the festival.

Nigerian masquerade called 'aguiyi' goes viral

The masquerade walked briefly and stopped momentarily before standing up again to resume its journey.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

As it made its way through the village road, a lot of people cheered and waved in awe at the sight.

The whole scene depicts the rich culture of the people. Many were dressed in a traditional way and were in high spirits.

A lot of people on TikTok have expressed deep admiration for the masquerade after seeing the video on the platform.

Watch the video below:

Reactions from TikTok users

@CallmeVal said:

"If you are an Igbo, you must be super proud of yourself."

@Kristy said:

"Igbo to the world. If I no married Igbo man make I see wetin cause am. Igbo amaka."

@Cynthia Obiekezie841 said:

"My village masquerade ...aguiyi umuoma."

@Bubu said:

"I was crying while watching this because my dad was the leader of this now his no more."

@Pweetymirabel49 asked:

"Is it human being that is inside? This is my first time seeing this."

@user7401315868979 said:

"Igbo is too much."

@user3603365393065 commented:

"I have never seen this even doe am Igbo."

@user981574618254 said:

"This is very scary."

Video of bird masquerade goes viral

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a bird masquerade called 'mmanwu ugo' stepped out during festivities.

The masquerade was paraded around the village in Anambra state by an excited crowd.

When the video made it to TikTok, it caught the attention of many people who admired it.

Source: Legit.ng