In the video, which has so far received 934k views on TikTok, the man overwhelmed the young lady with superlative dance

A lot of dance lovers on TikTok have become the man's fans owing to the entertaining nature of his performance

A sweet TikTok video shows an elderly man who appeared in public and started dancing with a young lady.

The man who is a very good dancer used his superlative and jovial performance to thrill the crowd in the video posted by @enockmfinda.

The man held the lady, and the audience spellbound with his dance. Photo credit: TikTok/@enockmfinda.

Source: TikTok

While he danced alongside the young lady, it was clear to onlookers that the man was the star performer.

Elderly man entertains people with superlative dance

Some people in the comment section concentrated their attention on the man as it appeared he was dancing for the lady who was merely moving her legs.

He performed very fast leg works, dancing like young people even though the song was a traditional one.

At the height of the mesmerising dance, the man switched to the use of his waist. He moved it in an interesting way while gesturing to the audience.

At the moment, the video has received 934k views on TikTok as fans describe him in flowering terms.

Watch the video below:

Reactions from TikTok users

@user2509422724874 said:

"That's why I love my Africa."

@hesaw said:

"This is my Africa, we have nothing but happiness."

@Jennifer commented:

"Hahahaha sweet country."

@L.KELYLEMANOIS said:

"Africa my Africa."

@Kitou242 said:

"Lady, come and see the uncle ."

@Pearl commented:

"The dance of glory."

@nadege dimunto said:

"Dancing with a happy woman."

@ronefitzig said:

"He is a strong old man."

@badboy said:

"Dancing with a woman is fun."

@arcel said

"Despite everything, everyone knows how to get happiness."

Source: Legit.ng