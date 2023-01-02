Nigerians have hailed the beauty of a bird masquerade paraded in a village street during the 2022 festive period

The magnificient masquerade which is associated with the Igbo of Eastern Nigeria is called Mmanwu Ugo

A video of the one recently paraded has gone viral on Instagram and stirred reactions from many Nigerians

A video of a beautiful-looking Igbo masquerade has gone viral and stirred reactions on Instagram.

The beautiful masqueurede looks exactly like an eagle and it was paraded in village street during the 2022 festive season.

The eagle masquerade is called mmanwu ugo and it is associate with the Igbo of Nigeria. Photo credit: TikTok/@queendest2.

In Igbo language, the magnificient masquered is called Mmanwu Ugo and a lot of people gather to watch it anytime it comes out during special events.

Video of Igbo masquerade called Mmanwu Ugo

The one in question walked majestically and with a lot of honoure as it was hailed and watched by those passing by and trailing behind it.

So attractive is the eagle masquerede that its video has caught the attention of other Nigerians on Instagram.

A lot of people have called for such beautiful cultural heritage to be promoted and showcased to the world.

The eagle masquerede was said to have been paraded during the Ofala Nkpor in Anambra state.

The video was first posted on TikTok by @queendest2.

Watch the video below:

Reactions from Instagram users

@official_evangel_ said:

"Mmanwu Ugo…we have in Abagana, but I don’t know where this particular place is."

@skills_events commented:

"The sacred culture of Igbo land has become a thing for comedy & entertainment."

@emmanuel.c.chijioke said:

"I think it’s an Anambra masquerade. It shows up in occasions in different villages across Anambra."

@forte_dune_cosmetics said:

"I thought Ugo’s don’t walk on the streets? Thought they only appear on special occasions? Things are really changing."

@ezzyfidence said:

"This one of the things I am missing not traveling."

@n.o.s.s.k.y commented:

"We have it in my village Ogidi. Owned by a particular age grade and only comes out on a special occassion like ofala, death of an age grade member etc."

Source: Legit.ng