A Nigerian woman broke down in tears and worship after a stranger surprised her with a huge cash gift

In a heartwarming video shared on TikTok, the woman watched in disbelief as the money was handed to her

The grateful woman thanked the stranger profusely in the video that has gone viral on and melted hearts

A TikTok video shared by @ositapopcorn, shows the moment a woman received a cash gift.

This woman who sells roasted plantain and yam burst into uncontrollable joy when she got the cash.

The woman couldn't believe it after she received the unexpected cash. Photo credit: Tiktok/@ositapopcorn

Source: TikTok

The video opens with the woman standing and staring at the money in disbelief.

Emotional video as woman receives cash gift

The man who brought the cash gift explain that the money is for her business and to send her child to school.

The woman broke down in tears of joy and gratitude, as she said she has been struggling to make ends meet.

As the video progresses, the woman continuously praised God and thanking the stranger.

Watch the video below:

@nedmicheal had this to say:

"That man wey dey chop strong plantain for back abeg u for give 2k make he use drink juice."

@jameltells said:

"I love that so many African elders immediately praise God after being blessed."

@baddie18.6 said:

"I hope say no be only me dey cry ."

@theonlycm7 commented:

"This is why sometimes when I buy things from these ladies, I leave change… the little matters to them."

@ssa649:

"Our mothers never think about themselves.. always their children first … it’s an ability I can never understand… may God bless our mothers ."

Widow gets N355,000 cash gift

In a similar story, Legit.ng reported how a beautiful woman broke down in tears after a lady surprised her with N355,000 which was donated by kind Nigerians.

In the heartwarming video shared online by JoJo of Lele, the lady rolled on the floor after getting the cash gift.

The grateful lady also prayed to God to come to the aid of some other people who are in genuine need of help.

Source: Legit.ng