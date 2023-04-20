A captivating video has documented the moment two lovers met each other for the first time

In the clip, the Nigerian rushed to the airport to meet his beloved who was on her way from America

Eventually, after hours of waiting, the two lovebird finally met outside the airport and hugged each other

Interracial relationships can help to break down barriers and promote understanding and tolerance between different races.

It can also help to create a more diverse and inclusive society leading to better development between two countries.

Interracial couple meets, hugs for the first time.

A Nigerian man who appeared to be meeting her Oyinbo wife for the first time has got many people talking.

Interracial couple

The happy couple hugged when they finally met and displayed the extent of their love in the video.

As of the time of publishing this report, the video has gathered 10,000 likes with more than 1000 comments on TikTok.

Many social media users who saw the video wished the couple well and also indicated that they would love to have a life partner with this level of love.

Others indicated that it was God that made it possible and added that this was also proof that all Nigerian are not love scammers.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng curated some of the reactions to the video below:

@garnet3638 reacted:

"Congratulations guys I am excited for you both."

@FifiHj said:

"Lovely couple. Congratulations guys."

@user374884 wrote:

"Lovely couple. Congratulations."

@Samsonia also said:

"Congratulations dear. God made it possible."

@angeebuela also commented:

"So excited for you two."

Source: Legit.ng