A video of man who was praying for $100 million went viral on TikTok two days ago

A day after the story went viral, the man was invited to the podium and he gets a lot of support from people

Although, the exact amount he got was not indicated, however, the outpour of support was visible in video

A Nigerian man who was attending a fasting program in the evening fervently prayed to God to give him $100 million and it went viral.

The man who was genuinely praying for that huge amount of money did not think that it would lead to an outpour of support.

His prayers were answered immediately.

Prayer answered

Hours after the story trended on social media, the man was invited to the podium and he received support from so many people.

Although the exact amount he received was not indicated, the facial expressions on his face as he was getting donations showed that it meant a lot.

Many social media users who watched indicated that the man's prayer had been answered, adding that what he wanted when he was praying was to get money and he finally got it.

The video has also generated a lot of traction on TikTok. So far, it has gathered 10,000 with hundreds of comments.

Some of the reactions below:

@Imtiyaaz reacted:

"Never underestimate the power of dua."

@Emjhay said:

"All credit to the man who video him unaware. May God in his infinite mercy bless him and his effort too."

@ifeshola11 wrote:

"The man said even if its 100k, That's a leader."

@Kutesharper commented:

"Allah will show you his mercy in any way Allah Akbar Kebirah."

@Oluwadamilare also commented:

"Did anyone notice that in this Nigeria nah all this unavware video dey make people rich nw, in few days now we fit hear say he don dey do skit now."

@Saula also reacted:

"Cruise catcher made him famous."

@user4654020555746 also said:

"I love islam,am really touched with this."

@Adebusola also wrote:

"Am watching dis and am crying like a baby. Allahu Akbar never underestimate d work of GOD. Ar-Rahman i beg you in ur mercy grant mi my heart desire."

Source: Legit.ng