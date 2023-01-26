A young and kind Nigerian man has got people praying for him as he shared how he made a poor girl's hair

The man who revealed that the kid always picks their trash stated he had to loosen her hair because it looked rough

Nigerians who reacted to his video were touched by his gesture in using his resources to better the girl's life

A young Nigerian man, @greenwood, has gone online to show how he rendered quality help to a girl whose options in life are minimal.

In a video that has gathered reactions on TikTok, the young man said that the kid always picks his hostel's waste bin.

The man said he got the assistance of his friend to make the kid's hair. Photo source: TikTok/@greenwood

Kid with rough hair got help

On a particular day, the kid came with a very tattered hair and it caught the kind man's reaction. He helped her to loosen it all and employed the help of his female friend to make the hair.

A part of the clip showed the lady applying what looks like relaxer on the girl's hair before they set out on making it.

Watch the video below:

As at the time of writing this report, the video has gathered close to 3,000 like and tens of comments.

Below are some of the reactions:

Chinenye precious said:

"God bless you guys beyond expectations."

She replied:

"Amen, and you too."

adaeze4662 said

"God bless you."

njidekaachodor said:

"Oh my God. God please give me the kind of wealth that will enable render help to such children God. God bless you guys."

graceonoja596 said:

"This is humanity first."

Mama Evan said:

"Let's see the results tag me please.,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,"

---geedee--- said:

"God bless u guys for this."

Presh_G_Erica25 said:

"#Love is the greatest."

Pretty mum of 4 said:

"Wow this is love."

