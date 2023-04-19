Lovely reactions and comments have trailed a viral video of a cute little girl posing during a recent photoshoot

In the video and photos shared online, the pretty girl flaunted her full hair and netizens found her so adorable

Reacting to the video, social media users penned down sweet words of love and admiration for the child

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

A beautiful little girl with full hair captured the hearts of many netizens after her video surfaced online.

The child's parents had taken her to a photo studio to take some lovely shots in a fine black gown.

Pretty girl goes viral after photoshoot Photo credit: @3dconsult_touch

Source: TikTok

However, the child's hair and beauty made her stand out after the photoshoot session was shared on TikTok.

In a video shared by @3dconsult_touch, she posed in different styles and flaunted her hair to the admiration of fans.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

While some netizens were more concerned about the child's beauty, others wanted to know the details of the photographer who did the great work.

Social media reactions

@shinebright820 said:

"She is gorgeously beautiful!"

@awura_sika22 stated:

"Stunningly gorgeous."

@efya_fortune58 reacted:

"Please where are you located."

@iam_jaysonjay said:

"Our model."

@yaamaame7 noted:

"Beautiful."

@faithfulspirit added:

"Chairman."

Watch the video below:

Pretty little girl with black hair goes viral

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a short video clip showing a pretty little girl has attracted a lot of attention on social media. The video shows a baby girl with shiny black skin and a beautiful pair of eyes as she kept smiling so innocently.

One thing that grabbed the attention of netizens is the girl's hair. Her natural hair is so thick and long that people just have to admire it. The innocent and beautiful smile that danced on her face too was a point of note for those who have seen the video.

Not only has the short clip gone viral, but it has also been viewed thousands of times across platforms and reposted by major accounts on Instagram after it was first posted by @tk_and_nosa. Lovers of good thing took to the comment section of the video to shower the girl with pretty names and admiration.

Source: Legit.ng