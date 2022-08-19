A very short video of a pretty little girl with cute smiles has gone viral and attracted huge attention online

The girl who has very thick and lovely natural hair was seen in the video smiling so childishly and innocently

Many who have seen the video which has been liked more than 134k times took to the comment section to call her pretty names

A short video clip showing a pretty little girl has attracted a lot of attention on social media.

The video shows a baby girl with shiny black skin and a beautiful pair of eyes as she kept smiling so innocently.

The liitle girl has been called nice names by admirers. Photo credit: @tk_and_nosa.

Source: Instagram

Social media users admire her beauty

One thing that grabbed the attention of netizens is the girl's hair. Her natural hair is so thick and long that people just have to admire it.

The innocent and beautiful smile that danced on her face too was a point of note for those who have seen the video.

Video shared many times across platforms

Not only has the short clip gone viral, but it has also been viewed thousands of times across platforms and reposted by major accounts on Instagram after it was first posted by @tk_and_nosa.

Lovers of good thing took to the comment section of the video to shower the girl with pretty names and admirations.

Watch the video below:

Instagram users react

The girl's video got so much love and comments from members of the public. See some of the below:

@gina.barker.1048 said:

"Beautiful and she knows it! I love it, keep that same energy and adorable personality, little princess!"

@focuslanebooks commented:

"Every time I see this beautiful Lil Princess, I imagine that she's my lil Princess too. She's beautiful."

@empress_marcy said:

"Such a beautiful princess, so much character."

@patricianak123 commented:

"You have the most beautiful baby ever!"

@periquitatanyalucia said:

"What a beautiful little one. Love her hair."

Source: Legit.ng