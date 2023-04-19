Love can be so beautiful and borderless, and the video clip shared by an African lady has once again proved it to be true

In the clip the African lady had her white hubby help her lose her braid and dress her well on their wedding day

The now-viral video clip has struck a chord with social media users who are gushing big time over what they are seeing—the cross-cultural show of true love

In what could be a perfect example of a cross-cultural loving affair, an African lady has shared a heartwarming video of her white hubby braiding her hair and dressing her on their wedding day.

The video which has gone viral on social media shows the white hubby, in a beautiful show of true affection, leaning over the African lady while carefully losing her braiding.

African lady shares heartwarming video of white hubby deep affection. Photo Source:Tiktok

Source: TikTok

The scene is nothing short of magical as the two share giggles and happy moments.

The second scene of the clip also shows the hubby primping and prepping the African lady for their big day.

True love transcends beyond colour

In a world where cultural biases sometimes hinder meaningful friendships and union, this video serves as a reminder that true friendship knows no boundaries. The heartwarming exchange between the two friends reminds us that love truly transcends beyond race, colour, or social backgrounds.

Watch video:

The video has earned resounding admiration from social media users across Africa, with many commending the beautiful friendship between the two ladies.

Here are some of the reactions on Tiktok

Onyeise Wisdom❤️ commented saying:

Awwn

@blessinguwa2 said:

I love LOVE congratulations dear

@blessingelege12:

Were una they see them

@peaceful834 commented:

wow, congratulations God where is my ooo

@hoyeenscofid22 said:

Omoo Congratulations dear

Source: Legit.ng