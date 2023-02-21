A beautiful bride showed how sad she was that some of her asoebi friends came late for her wedding ceremony

Although she was dancing, she wore a frown that told the friends she would not be taking the lateness lightly

Many TikTokers in her comment section said that the bridesmaids should have kept to time and not left the celebrant hanging

A video shared by @mc_nomicable captured the displeasure a bride had written on her face over her friends' lateness to her wedding.

In an earlier video, only two of her friends were at the traditional wedding on time. When the asoebi friends arrived, they tried to make up for their lateness by hyping the bride.

The bride maintained a straight face as she danced. Photo source: @mc_nomicable

Bride not happy with her friends

Seeing she was unhappy with them, they kept shouting her praises. The bride "eyed them" in the trending video to show her sadness.

However hard she tried to keep the emotions down, her flipping eyelashes betrayed her. She was very mad at them.

Watch one of her videos below:

As of the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 480 comments with more than 30,000 likes.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Ms.Blasé said:

"If it was me, they would’ve been told to sit down like a regular guest, they don’t deserve to be up there."

BlairOjeks said:

"My anger issues would have increased by 1 trillion."

PeaceUdoego said:

"I wouldn't even allow any cash to spoil my wedding not even my bridesmaids."

Blaise said:

"Her facial expressions says it all like make we finish this party first."

Keya said:

"Omo if they come they should sit down no need anymore."

nayashopper said:

"She was supposed to make provision for accommodation close to her or probably they all stay in same house to avoid this stress."

Guests stare coldly at bride

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a video shared by @simplykiajamal showed that a bride danced with so much joy during her traditional wedding ceremony.

Surrounded by guests, the lady in high heels rocked her body gently to the music. Women close to her had frowns as TikTokers gave different interpretations of their countenances.

Despite the hostile environment, the bride kept up her energy. Many wondered if the people were not happy that she was getting married.

