A Nigerian lady got so emotional as her husband got set to leave after their introduction ceremony

According to the new bride, she felt like going home with him and starting her wifey duties immediately

In the viral video, she clung unto her husband tightly as he prepared to leave in the company of his loyal friends

A Nigerian lady has shared a touching video on Tiktok revealing how sad she felt when it was time to part ways with her man.

According to the lady with the handle @empressdami, it was time for her man to leave after completing their introduction rites at her family house.

Lady refuses to leave lover during introduction Photo credit: @empressdami

Source: TikTok

However, she got emotional and felt like leaving with her husband. She maintained that she was ready to start performing her wifey duties just after the introduction.

In the video, she was seen hugging her husband and trying her best to stop him from leaving.

The video has attracted a lot of comments from netizens who congratulated her and advised her not to rush over performing wifey duties.

She wrote:

"When my husband is ready to leave after our introduction and I'm already feeling like I should go with him and start wifey duties immediately."

Social media reactions

@ifeoluwa said:

"Wifey duties that you will do and you will feel like running away."

@Obp wrote:

"I love this, no be people way turn introduction to wedding."

@HB Exquisite Design added:

"Congratulations o, but let him pay in full first."

@owoyemizaynab commented:

"Wifey duties are not as easy as you thought but still it's a dream for all parents for their child. Welcome in advance to married women's club, congrats."

@SomacakesNmore reacted:

"Congratulations, abeg we singles let gather up for prayers too."

@olajumokeomotayo6 Toyosi said:

"Wife duty wey you go do tire."

@detola said:

"I love the way u didn’t follow him, like that another respect from him to you don dy agn. Now he would know he needs to do the wedding before u move in."

@user5562708129235 added:

"Congratulations, relax wifey duties plenty. Enjoy the limited time b4 the wedding with ur mama, u gonna miss that."

@omowumimi4:

"Don't worry you go do the work tired."

Watch the video below:

