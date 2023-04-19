A young girl who was previously running her parents' Point of Sale (POS) business has moved to the United States

The excited lady shared the update on social media as she recalled how her classmates ridiculed her owing to her POS work

She held on to her faith despite the ridicule and decided not to take JAMB and her perseverance paid off

A young Nigerian girl has celebrated moving to the United States for study purposes without JAMB.

Taking to TikTok, @ella_biodun shared pictures showing when she worked as a POS operator and her new look since moving to America.

She moved to study in the United States without JAMB. Photo Credit: @ella_biodun

Source: TikTok

She recalled how her classmates made a caricature of her as they all secured admissions into different universities while she had not even taken JAMB yet.

@ella_biodun said she was hurt by their taunts and cried while begging her mum to let her school in Nigeria.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Eventually, she was offered admission to a university in America and got her visa. Her narration reads in full:

"My classmates in Nigeria were all securing admissions into different universities, but I hadn't even written the JAMB yet.

"I was managing my parents' POS business and constantly subjected to ridicule whenever my classmates came to the shop. It hurt me deeply, and I often cried and begged my mother to let me go to school in nigeria that i am tired of hoping I’ll school aboad. Her response was always reassuring, telling me to trust in God's plan and be patient.

"Despite the uncertainties, I held onto my faith and decided not to write the JAMB exam. I believed that God would take perfect control of my situation.

"As luck would have it, I was offered admission to a university in the United States and was even granted a visa. It was a dream come true, and I couldn't be more grateful for the way things turned out."

Watch the video below:

Reactions on social media

Mimi said:

"Congratulations love... see how you look fresh and prettier... wishing you all the best."

Osanzy_official said:

"Grace dey under that your umbrella, me sef go testify of the Lord's blessings over my life."

vicky’s_Affair said:

"Bad friends are our major problems in life."

Samantha .O. said:

"Please how did you do it??"

Jane Omex said:

"Dreams come true best when you believe and trust in God."

Steephany said:

"Na once her skin change."

Eddy said:

"Make una da ask how she take run am … nd una no know book."

KĒLVÎƝ said:

"Abeg link me to your pos stand, grace dey that umbrella."

Student celebrates as he moves abroad

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a student had celebrated as he moved abroad.

His celebration tweet has gone viral, amassing thousands of engagements from other Nigerians on the bird app.

In his tweet, the man who seems to be seeking further studies abroad said goodbye to ASUU and Nigeria. In a video he posted in the comment section of his initial tweet, he was seen kneeling down to thank God for his successful relocation.

A look at his tweet would quickly reveal why he was so grateful that he was escaping ASUU. The Academic Staff Union of Universities had been on strike for more than five months.

Source: Legit.ng