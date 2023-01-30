The use of email is now compulsory for the 2023 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) registration, JAMB has announced

JAMB's head of public affairs and protocol, Dr Fabian Benjamin, said the new development takes effect from Tuesday, January 31

Benjamin also explained why JAMB came up with the new requirement and some of the advantages it has

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

FCT, Abuja - The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) says the use of email addresses is now compulsory for the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) registration beginning from Tuesday, January 31, 2023.

The board announced the new development in a statement released by its head of public affairs and protocol, Dr Fabian Benjamin, on Monday, January 30, The Punch reported.

JAMB said the use of email addresses is now compulsory for the 2023 UTME registration. Photo credit: @CableLifestyle

Source: Twitter

Benjamin added that no candidate will be registered henceforth, without an email address provided.

2023 elections: Why the use of email is now compulsory, JAMB explains

According to JAMB, the use of email will ensure that the process of capturing all relevant data pertaining to the candidates is more flexible and easy.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

The board also warned that it would not retrieve lost email passwords or change email addresses for candidates once registered.

It also added that the latest advisory would facilitate the transmission of urgent and vital communication to candidates cheaply and more efficiently.

“Furthermore, e-mail provides more flexibility in communication and is a more professional way of reaching out to candidates.

“Candidates are, therefore, advised to get their genuine e-mail addresses before proceeding with UTME registration.

“In addition, candidates are to ensure that their passwords are kept securely as the board does not retrieve lost e-mail passwords or change e-mail addresses once registered," the statement read.

Legit.ng notes that the 2023 UTME registration began Saturday, January 14 and will end Tuesday, February 14, 2023.

2023 UTME registration: JAMB takes bold action against extortion

In another report, JAMB said it has suspended digital financial service company e-Tranzact from being its payment vendor for the 2023 UTME e-pins.

The announcement was made by the examination board on Monday, January 30.

Legit.ng gathered that e-Tranzact has been a major partner with the examination body for years not until recently when it was alleged that some of its agents have been extorting candidates registering for the 2023 UTME.

Source: Legit.ng