There is apparent confusion over the whereabouts of a homeless woman who was gifted a furnished apartment

The mother of two was found on the street with her kids and shown kindness by a popular philanthropist

He however arrived at the apartment he paid for only to get a huge shock and see the stunning state of the place

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Popular content creator Lucky Udu has raised an alarm over the sudden disappearance of a homeless mother of two he rendered help to.

Lucky found the woman on the street with her kids and paid two years rent for her in a place as well as furnished it.

She left the furnished apartment without a notice to her benefactor. Photo Credit: @luckyudu

Source: TikTok

The serial philanthropist did not stop there but gifted her cash totaling over N230k and returned to the house to see how to enroll her kids in school but met no one.

They were told that the woman left with her kids two days before their arrival and did not so much as inform them.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Lucky did a video of the apartment, revealing the unwashed plates, pots and unfinished meals. Mixed reactions have trailed his TikTok video.

Watch the video below:

Reactions on social media

mando said:

"No worry brr na there village people dey do am jare ....them Don call am make she bring money make dem share am."

OHAMADIKE said:

"She has gone to the village to tell them that they have failed and that she has finally made it."

world boss said:

"Something is wrong oo."

simplyjumie said:

"We need to seriously look into this matter. I have the feeling that she didn't go out of her own free will. something must have propelled her to go."

ololadebutik said:

"Some of them prefer begging to working , that's why I stop giving them money, I prefer to give old people and handicap money than those people."

Ahmed XM said:

"Why are you surprised? Watch you previous videos when you were giving her the money look her face."

user144311430794 said:

"Not all those homeless want to be helped. they prefer what they make everyday."

Gabe lee said:

"Most homeless people want to be homeless. Because it’s a carefree life that they have been use to."

Kind man changes life of a homeless person

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a kind man had transformed the life of a homeless fellow.

The kind-hearted man identified as @ositapopcorn on Instagram shared a video of the transformation process of the homeless man.

The elderly man who gave his name as Aliu was taken off the streets and given a chance to live a better life.

During the video, the elderly man revealed that he has been homeless for more than 20 years.

Source: Legit.ng