A Nigerian man has shared interesting updates after he successfully moved abroad for the furtherance of his studies

The man Tweeted "goodbye ASUU" and he instantly elicited hilarious comments from Nigerians on the bird platform

An interesting video which has been viewed many times also showed him kneeling down to thank God after he finally landed abroad

A Nigerian man named Lawson has successfully made it abroad and he took to Twitter to celebrate in a special way.

His celebration tweet has gone viral, amassing thousands of engagements from other Nigerians on the bird platform.

He said his prayers to thank God. Photo credit: @just_lawson_.

Source: Twitter

Goodbye to ASUU and Nigeria

In his tweet, the man who seems to be seeking further studies abroad said goodbye to ASUU and Nigeria.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

In a video he posted in the comment section of his initial tweet, he was seen kneeling down to thank God for his successful relocation.

Why he is so grateful

A look at his tweet would quickly reveal why he is so grateful that he is escaping ASUU. The Academic Staff Union of Universities has been on strike for more than 5 months now.

Many Nigerian students are at home and frustrated, so when Lawson made it abroad for studies, his happiness could be understood by his followers on Twitter.

See his tweet below:

Twitter users react

@Princes62118111 said:

"Bye bro… incase if u would come back to Nigeria, pls buy white people bread for me."

@hayordaniel commented:

"This thing come be like achievement buh no be achievement. Well na still achievement."

@BiggerKiing said:

"God see as my people dey celebrate person wey leave their country, God please remember Nigeria and make it a great place."

@Yeakaka2 reacted:

"Congratulations bruh I can’t wait for mine one day, Netherlands Belgium France Baba God pick up."

Nigerian student celebrates as she lands in Germany

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian lady landed in Germany to further her studies.

She quickly took to LinkedIn to share her success story and inspire other people especially as she said she never knew it would be possible.

She went viral and trended on multiple platforms for many days as many Nigerians tapped into her blessing.

Source: Legit.ng