A Nigerian lady, Chidiebere offor, stirred reactions on social media as she celebrated bagging a second class lower degree from the university

Chidiebere said it is usually first-class and second class upper degree holders that celebrate but she chose to share hers because she chose to focus on what is

The criminology and security studies graduate appreciated God for his blessings and favour that saw her through school

Usually, it is Nigerian graduates who finish with a first-class or second class upper that show off their academic success on social media, but a Nigerian lady despite finishing with something lower has celebrated her feat.

Chidiebere offor recently took to social media to celebrate graduating from Alex Ekwueme Federal University, Ndufu-Alike, Ikwo with a second class lower degree (CGPA of 3.49) in criminology and security studies.

She shared a photo from her convocation ceremony Photo Credit: LinkedIn/Chidiebere offor

Source: UGC

The excited lady while sharing a photo she took at her convocation ceremony appreciated God for seeing her through school.

Why she choose to celebrate her degree

In her LinkedIn celebratory post on Wednesday, December 15, the lady who reminisced on her undergraduate journey said she has chosen to focus on what is and not what should have been.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

She wrote:

"Today (Wednesday) was my convocation. I was awarded a second class lower division honours degree in criminology and security studies with a cgpa of 3.49.

"Often, it's usually those with first class or second class upper division that celebrate. I have thought long and hard about my undergraduate journey and my resolution is to focus on what is and not what should have been.

"I would be forever indebted to God for his abundant blessings, favour and mercies."

Social media users celebrate her

Teslimat Ishaq opined:

"This boldness can only lead to great and whose rule is that anyways everyone have the write to tell their story many things goes down the way just for this achievement. Chidiebere offor Greatness awaits you."

Tomonidieokuma Iyo thought:

"The most important part is that you finally graduated. It's worth celebrating. Some others dropped out and died in the process, but God was merciful to have sustained you till you finished. That's what's important, and I am so happy for you.

"Congratulations! Chidiebere offor ❤"

Amos maori Amin wrote:

"Congratulations dear..I know sometimes grades matters but don't let your grade define you..most successful people are not even the upper class division academically,but through positive mental attitude they are able to pull to the top..I see the same for you..just simply be the best version of you.."

Simon Anuri Iwejuo stated:

"Congrats dear Chidiebere offor, your degree is never a bench mark for general success in life... keep your head up and believe in yourself... cheers nwaoma."

Man who finished with third class in Nigeria lands big job in UK

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a man who bagged a third class in a Nigerian university had got a big job in the United Kingdom.

Identified as Ogbeni La on Facebook, the man said it had cost him 12 years in Nigeria to bag a 3rd class degree.

He wrote:

"Went from spending 12 years to earn a third class degree in Nigeria to securing a job with one of the top organisations in the UK.

"How did I do it?

"Aspire to Maguire.

"If I can do it you can do it."

Source: Legit