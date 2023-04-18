Nollywood’s Tchidi Chikere has been trending on social media since news of his new marriage became public knowledge

In a recent Instagram post, the abroad-based actor seemingly gave out reasons why he took the bold decision to try his hands on a third marriage

Chikere stressed the importance of not settling until one finds the perfect partner, and his post stirred mixed reactions

It has indeed been hours of a rollercoaster for abroad-based Nollywood actor, Tchidi Chikere, whose 3rd marriage recently came to the knowledge of netizens.

Taking to his Instagram page amid backlash from many, Chikere made it clear that people will not be paid for how long they waited, stayed unhappy and felt alone in their relationships.

The actor stressed the importance of people learning to choose themselves above all and only falling in love with the right man or woman, no matter how long it takes to find them.

Chikere added that it doesn’t matter how many times people try and fail at finding love, and there is only one chance at existing in life.

See his post below:

Chikere’s fans react

challyss_beauty_home_ said:

"Oga leave this motivational speech ooo for now, is too early."

helenpius said:

"Show us her face oga. Na marry u marry her, no be person u kill."

like_meemee said:

"You don fall in love for the 3rd time,very soon na you go fall out love for the 3rd time again. Keep your motivational quote to yourself oga."

onwe42 said:

"Sometimes is advisable to take your time and work on yourself before getting into another if not, the same thing will keep happening."

brownejit said:

"What exactly is wrong with some Nigerians? Na wa o! If he wants to get married 100 times how is that anybody's business?"

nzubecharity22 said:

"I hope this will be the last, no be by quoting to justify ur action. If this one doesn't last we go Know say you need deliverance period."

Tchidi Chikere shares chat with his first ex-wife

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that actor Tchidi Chikere took to social media with a screenshot showing his conversation with his former wife, Sophia.

This came after Sophia was heavily dragged on social media over her congratulatory message following his new union.

In his post, Chikere mentioned how he and Sophia were too young when they got married years ago.

