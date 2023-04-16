A TikTok user has shared his experience after finding the missing phone of an older white woman

According to the kind man, he found the iPhone and some cash deep inside a lake and decided to reach out to its owner

However, after contacting the woman, she got so overwhelmed and happily asked him to keep the cash

A young man found an iPhone under a lake and he thought it wise to reach out to the rightful owner.

After opening the iPhone, he also found some cash placed inside it. He removed the sim card from the phone and inserted it inside his phone.

Man finds lady's missing iPhone and cash Photo credit: @getlostwebsite

Source: TikTok

The contact of the owner immediately appeared and he quickly reached out to her to get her phone.

Luckily, the excited lady asked him to keep the cash, and he used it to take his little son on a fun trip. The video was shared on TikTok by @getlostwebsite.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

In his words:

"I found an iPhone deep in the lake and when I opened it I saw that there was $40 cash inside. The phone didn't work so I thought the owner will want the cash back.

"I put their old crusty sim card in my iPhone 5 and the owner's phone number appeared on the screen. I texted the person and the person replied that they did lose a phone. She asked me to keep the cash."

Social media reactions

@tamanwisataagro said:

"Thank you good people, I hope you are always healthy and happy."

@welshman22 stated:

"Am I the only who thinks he should have returned the cash (minus posting)?"

@le.j.cest.ie.s reacted:

"But when you put a sim card on your phone you have to type a password?"

@trxxoo reacted:

"Ppl who said he should have returned the cash prolly wouldnt even call her in the first place."

@cr7_monster_editz said:

"U can buy food with the 40 dollars and give them to homeless people."

@niklashnsel added:

"If you ever hang your head down, think about that your crown can fall off."

Watch the video below:

Oyinbo man finds his missing iPhone in Nigeria

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a white man, Darren, with the Twitter handle @_DL96, shared a screenshot showing the location of his iPhone one month after losing it. Darren said he had lost the phone about a month ago, and he had no idea who took it or where it had gone.

Weeks passed and the curious man was finally able to get back into his iCloud account where he found out the current location of the phone. Darren shared a screenshot that confirmed the phone had been taken to Edo state, Nigeria. He however had no idea how it got to the country.

"Lost my phone in town like a month ago, just got back into my iCloud to find out it’s went on holiday to Nigeria", Darren said.

Kieran said: "I woke up on a side of a curb in tenefire after going missing for 13 hours, no wallet or phone, phone pinged in Senegal weeks later."

Source: Legit.ng