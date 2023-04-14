A man who visited a home and met a fearsome looking dogs has gone viral on TikTok

In the trending video, the man entered the house not knowing that the house had several protective dogs

When he opened the door and saw the dogs, he was flummoxed and could not make a move, many people shared what what they would have done in that situation

Dogs have been kept as companions and protectors for centuries and they have an innate ability to understand and respond to human emotions, which makes them perfect for the role of protector.

Dogs are also incredibly loyal and protective of their families and home, making them the perfect choice for a protector.

Huge dogs stare at stranger who enters owners house. Photo credit:@xitz_bulls Source: TikTok

A TikTok video showed a man who entered a house and saw several dogs lurking close to the entrance.

The man appeared to be unaware that those dogs were there and must have appeared shocked when he saw the rabid looking animals.

As of the time of publishing this report, the video has gathered 300,000 likes with more than 1000 comments on TikTok.

Many social media users who saw the video also shared what they would have done if they were in the same situation as the man.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

@AhkeemRashon reacted:

"No intruder is coming out alive."

@Anlotannle said:

"I'm the owner of this house , who are you"

@Jenn wrote:

"The one in the back looking like, "Can we help you?"

@user4603184145531 commented:

"And were in the hell u been."

@MakaylaMcBrlan also commented:

"The Dog's silence is so loud."

@K'Breyah also reacted:

"They clearly have been waiting on your arrival beautiful group of babies."

@kayla3637 also said:

"The one in the back like "What's up"

