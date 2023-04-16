A kind Nigerian man recently put smile on the face of an elderly female hawker whom he met on the road

In the video trending on TikTok, he approached the lady on the road and expressed his desire to make her happy

According to him, it was his birthday and he just felt the impulse to surprise any person his heart pleases

A Nigerian man has received accolades online after surprising a woman whom he met on the road.

According to the kind man identified as @mrbluemax, it was his birthday and he decided to make somebody happy.

Man buys food for roadside hawker Photo credit: @mrbluemax

Source: TikTok

He stepped out to the streets where he met an elderly hawker selling on the road and thought it wise to make her the benefactor.

"Today is my birthday and I want to make you very very happy. What food do you want to eat? I want to take you to any restaurant that you want", he said to her.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

The excited woman said she wanted to eat rice, and Mr Max took her to a fast food where he bought a plate of rice and chicken for the woman.

Social media reactions

@oba_the_oracle said:

"Pay your tithe to less privilege, you just did the right thing to the right person, God bless you my brother."

@promzy369 stated:

"Sorry for writing dis here but I jus lost my dad and mom burial is on the 27 of next month wish u to be there. God bless you."

@mr_money777 wrote:

"Please let's be blessing our mothers in any possible way we can. Mothers can be replaced."

@ngonadimmesoma noted:

"May the good Lord continue to bless you with all the good things have been doing to people please I'm following you."

@annieannie712 added:

"God bless you really good, only God knows when last she ate something nice."

Watch the video below:

Man gifts pregnant hawker N100k

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a pregnant hawker became richer in thousands after her encounter with a kind stranger on the Asaba bridge, Delta. The kind man, a Nigerian comedian by the name, Lord Zeus, had accosted the woman hawking and sought to patronise her.

He started up a conversation with the lady and was moved by her story. A video shared on the comedian's Facebook page showed him giving her N100K. The woman complained that the money was too much. Zeus insisted that she have it with the promise never to find her hawking again.

In a touching scene from the 4-minute clip, the woman requested his number repeatedly to which he declined. She then showered heartfelt prayers for the man. Onlookers hailed the man's kindness to the woman.

Source: Legit.ng