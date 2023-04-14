Emotional reactions have trailed the sad story of a woman who lost her life after waiting for a child for 20 years

The young woman finally got pregnant but unfortunately lost her life without seeing her unborn child

Netizens have penned down heartfelt condolence messages to the family of the late expectant mother

A Nigerian woman, Adenike Adewunmi, has unfortunately lost her life after battling a health challenge.

It was gathered that the late woman had been waiting on God for a child for the past 20 years.

Pregnant woman dies after waiting for a child for 20 years Photo credit: @Adenike Adewunmi

Sadly, she finally got pregnant, but the cold hands of death couldn't wait for her to see her unborn child.

The deceased died of medical-related complications

Olufemi Vaughan shared more details about her death on Facebook, revealing that she died after complaining of shortness of breath.

He added that she planned to celebrate her 50th birthday with the birth of her baby this year, but sadly, she passed away.

In the same vein, Haruna Sanusi who claimed to be a close friend of the deceased shared his last conversation with the woman while mourning her demise.

While sharing the chat, he noted that they were close beyond Facebook acquaintances as he even visited her parents at their house.

Social media reactions

Yakubu Lawan said:

"May the good Lord give her family the fortitude to bear the irreparable lost."

Lanre Oke wrote:

"This is so sad. May God comfort the family and may her gentle soul rest in peace."

Omotoye Soc reacted:

"It's so heartbreaking that she's gone, such a bundle of humour. May the good Lord strengthen everyone she has left behind. So hard to allow this sink in that she's no more."

Olawale Muhammad reacted:

"Dear sister Adenike, May God rest your soul in peace and grant your family the fortitude to bear the irreplaceable loss. So sad."

Woman dies during childbirth after waiting 5 years

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that what was meant to be a day of joy for a Nigerian family turned tragic as a pregnant woman identified as Rita lost her life during childbirth, leaving her family and friends heartbroken.

Twitter user, @ceejayboss1, took to the micro-blogging platform to share the tragic news of his younger sister's death. Ceejayboss who described her as a positive woman said she lived a simple life.

He wrote: "Truly blood is blood. I felt something wasn't right last night. Never knew you were struggling for dear life. You lived a very simple life. Always smiling and looking forward to so many things. Sometimes I just wonder how God does His own things. But can I question Him?"

