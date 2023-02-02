A family has been thrown into grief and agony as a heavily pregnant woman died after the failure of her husband to get cash to pay the required deposit as he could not have access to cash over the counter in banks.

According to Tribune, the incident happened in Kasuwan Magani in the Kajuru local government area of Kaduna state.

The husband of the deceased, James Auta, narrated how his wife was rejected by the hospital because he could not make a deposit payment because of the scarcity of the naira notes.

Auta narrated that:

“I ran to my bank to withdraw money but was told no money. I went back looking for POS operators, but I could not find any because, since the issue of new currency began, most POS operator locked up their business centre.”

Following his inability to withdraw the cash, the couple decided to go home and God intervene in her for safe delivery.

Sadly, the table turned as the situation got worse, the heavily pregnant wife later died while trying to deliver on her own.

He said:

"My wife began labour around 11 pm. Since I could not withdraw any money, I called the attention of a nurse within our locality. But as my wife delivered, blood was coming out non-stop. All efforts by the nurse to stop the bleeding failed.”

