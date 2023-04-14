A young boy who polished shoes to make a living in Afghanistan has gone viral on TikTok

In the viral video, when the kind person discovered that he had been polishing shoes ever since he could walk, he became insterested

The generous person offered him some money which brought smile to the boy's face and disclosed that he would get a scholarship too

No matter how little or big they are, children are always looking for someone to show them kindness and it can be something as simple as a smile, a kind word, or spending time with them.

By being kind to children, we are setting an example for them to follow and teaching them how to be kind to others, as well, we are also helping to build their self-esteem and making them feel loved and appreciated.

Hard working boy gets cash and full scholarship. Photo credit: @ashiyeena Source: TikTok

Source: UGC

Innocent smile

A video of a little boy who received kindness from a person after he was discovered on the street polishing shoes has received viral attention.

The video showed the moment the little boy was approached by someone who was behind the camera and then was offered some money.

The cash made the boy smile and instantly threw him in a state of happiness. The kind person also revealed that the boy would receive a scholarship.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

@Ollvla reacted:

"A handsome sweet little boy great to see him get this opportunity for a brighter future I wish him well in school and lots of learnings fun&friends."

@gogo said:

"Such an innocent smile bless him the hard work!!"

@user3701534682626 also said:

"God bless you."

@magglesaudl

"May Allah bless him and his family with abundant rizq, barakah and aafiyah Ameen."

Source: Legit.ng