A lady who visited a restaurant to celebrate her mother's birthday said she saw her father cruising with another woman.

In a video shared on TikTok, the lady insisted that her father likes spending money on outsiders more than his family.

The lady, Princess Sommy, noted that her father was always shouting at them at home, but they saw the side chick ordering him around.

Princess wrote on TikTok:

"You go to Shoprite to celebrate your mum's birthday, only to jam your papa and him side chick. Imagine having a dad that spends only on outsiders and doesn't give two hoots about his family."

She said her father acted like he did not know them when they were at the restaurant.

Her words:

"And he even acted like he didn't know us. The babe kept ordering him around."

Princes lamented that her father said he did not have money but was spending it on a 'babe'.

However, in the comment section of the post, she said her father came back home and asked them to pack out of his house.

Some people did not believe her story and insisted that she went to the restaurant with her father too and that the woman she was calling a side chick was actually her mother.

Watch the video below:

Reactions as lady meets her father with a side chick

@Shu_ga said:

"Later one person go come talk say no matter what your father is still your father."

@Ray ray said:

"Later when the children begin take care of their mum him go say the woman turn the children against him."

@babyyrissa3 said:

"Your mum joor."

Woman cheats on her husband in the UK

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a man who relocated to the UK with his wife was now regretting the decision because the woman was cheating on him.

The man was said to have spent more than N30 million to secure their visa, but the lady had her eyes on her ex.

She reportedly visited her ex, who lives in Plymouth, spending £100 on a train ride from Dundee to cheat on her husband.

