A bride who made a grand entry into his wedding party has gone viral on TikTok

In the trending video, the bride came into his wedding venue with a balloon-like parachute

With a smile on his face and the crowd's mixed reactions, it appeared that she must have etched a memorable moment for her and the people who witnessed it

Weddings are a celebration of love and commitment that has been taking place for centuries and it has evolved over the years into a cherished tradition that is celebrated by couples all over the world.

An important aspect of a wedding is the exchange of marriage vows, they are a declaration of love and commitment that couples make to each other and they are a joyous occasion that brings families and friends together to celebrate the love of two people.

Bride makes a grand entry to wedding courageously.

Source: UGC

Makes a grand entry in a risky style

A video captured the moment a bride came into his wedding venue with a parachute.

In the viral video, the bride was immaculately dressed and put on a happy face showing how much that moment meant to her.

Making a grand entry was also in the place as many were moved and terrified by her creativity.

Some social media users who watched the video commented that they would never attempt such a risk just to make a grand entry.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

@Berry reacted:

"My trust issues could never, imagine she just flies away."

@Reglnah said:

"What if it turns to be windy can never be me."

@Hamburg

"That could've went wrong in so many ways."

@DanlelleCohen commented:

"Can never be me naaaah."

@CuteyyIa1 also commented:

"Cute but with my luck Il'd end up flying all over the place flashing people then crashing into tree just to tumble out of the tree then land on a kid."

