A Tiktok video of a young man who gave an even younger boy a phone has warmed many hearts

In the video, the boy walked up to the boy who was busy and asked him to pick one of the two pieces of paper in his hand

The young boy hesitated, but he finally selected the second piece of paper, which indicated that he would get a phone

A viral video shared by @michaelmstar on TikTok of a young boy who was not expecting the kindness he received from a stranger has brought smiles and happiness to the faces and hearts of many people who watched it.

In the video, the stranger walked to the young boy and presented two pieces of paper, telling him to pick one. The lad hesitated, but he eventually picked the one with the phone tag.

A young boy receives a phone from a kind stranger. Photo credit: @markmstar Source: Tiktok

As soon as the kind stranger saw what he had picked, he quickly dipped his hand into his bag and gave him a Samsung Galaxy phone.

Boy prostates in joy

The boy was not initially sure it was true, but by the time it dawned on him that it was real and not a prank, he excitedly embraced the stranger, who was moved by his happiness.

As of the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 100,000 likes on Tiktok with over 1000 comments.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

@jeminma53737 reacted:

"I no Dey waka when all dis Dey always happen na when agbero Dey fight I Dey always waka up and downS."

@mlchealmstarCreator said:

"This boy makes me remember my lil bro G3,he's exactly like him...Rest in peace."

@Damilare80 commented:

"I feel like crying pls."

@MONYASHAU also reacted:

"This boy so happy you self go happy till end of your life insha Allah."

@poupéelauralda also said:

"Not me feeling emotional cos I know how that boy is feeling deep."

@Priscawink also commented:

"And he hug camera man too. May God continue to bless u and also pu a smile on ur face."

@hadixatou637 also wrote:

"awwn, this touched me , may ur pocket never runs dryEe"

Watch the video below:

Source: Legit.ng