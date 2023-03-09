A woman burst into a scream after she found her young daughter in a hotel with a man she seems familiar with

She broke into laughter as her daughter turned around and was shocked to see her mother in the area

Mixed reactions have trailed the funny video as netizens remarked on the young lady's facial expression upon seeing her mum

A trending video on TikTok has shown the moment a woman found her daughter in a hotel.

The young lady was strolling with a man when her mother spotted her and screamed at the top of her voice.

She found her daughter in a hotel. Photo Credit: @charmainethagod

Source: TikTok

"Arianna, what are you doing here?" the woman shouted while breaking into laughter.

The lady quickly turned around when she heard the voice and was shocked to see her mother. The man with the lady smiled as he appeared to record them. The funny clip was captioned:

"Little Miss. crying about not seeing her mom this year only for babes to get her to me on the last day of the year."

Mixed reactions have trailed the funny video.

Watch the video below:

Social media reactions

Tia’ said:

"That’s funny and your laugh is contagious."

Tiona said:

"This is how you love someone !! Happy for you sis."

user_Lango said:

"The way you stepped away brings me memories."

Mogomotsi said:

"Gal was getting ready to give it up but mommy had other plans."

Corky Mak said:

"Her entire life was shook."

Social butterfly said:

"Lol! The way she jumped and looked."

Yeahno said:

"Awww did he help with the surprise?? Look at his smile."

Gina said:

"She almost hit the matrix."

Woman catches her young daughter in a mall

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a woman had caught her daughter in a mall instead of at school.

In a video shared on TikTok by her mum, the woman recognised the girl from a distance and reacted immediately.

"Madam, didn't you tell me you were in school doing extra classes?

"What am I doing here?

"What are you doing here?," she quizzed the girl.

With a smile, her daughter replied that she was at the mall on tour. Her mum then wondered if a mall had become a tourist site.

