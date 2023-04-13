A smart lady has gone viral online after revealing the steps she took to unlock her lover's phone at home

In the viral video shared via TikTok, the lady performed the steps and her lover's phone was unlocked

While some people who tried the hack claimed it also worked for them, others maintained that it didn't

A lady has sparked controversy on social media after claiming that she used a trick to unlock her partner's phone.

In a viral video shared by @bwakale_backup, her partner was spotted sleeping on the bed when she grabbed his phone to unlock it.

Lady unlocks partner's phone Photo credit: @bwakale_backup

Source: TikTok

The lady first turned off the data and WiFi connection, then she reduced the brightness of the phone.

After a few seconds, she set a timer with the Apple phone and as soon as it got to number one, it immediately unlocked.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

However, the video has stirred controversy online as some people took sides with her while others claimed the trick was fake.

Social media reactions

@muditd2903 said:

"You already unlocked it by Face ID."

@kongrdmc184 noted:

"If you gotta do all that you're in the wrong relationship."

@kennor88 stated:

"Crazy to unlock phone? I do it everyday."

@jadefrhh reacted:

"No! It doesn’t work I just tried it."

@becinulajessy said:

"To think I tried it on my phone eiii Father Bernard."

@smileallyear wrote:

"It actually works I tried it on my phone and I don’t have Face ID."

@p5903 said:

"What you trying to do? Drain battery and make them miss any calls so late for work?"

@user1003217069615 added:

"But wait sef, so if diz is suppose to open his phone. Who wan cry? abeg make una leave me."

@ryankadddz added:

"Guys this actually works like actually."

Watch the video below:

Man shows new features after upgrading iPhone

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a young Nigerian man who was able to upgrade his iPhone's software to the sought-after new iOS 16 has shared a video of the wonderful features that came with it. He took his time to go through the features that are new to the iPhone ecosystem.

The first is that a user can now see their battery percentage when they turn it on from the settings. With the new iOS, an iPhone user can change their wallpapers right from the lock screen.

This is a feature that has been on Android for many years. According to the man, one can also unlock face ID when the phone is held horizontally as against the vertical position.

Source: Legit.ng