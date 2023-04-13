A Nigerian mother has shared a heartbreaking video of her recent experience with her little children

In the video, the sad mother revealed how her children messed up the house with one bucket of water

Social media users have reacted massively to the video with many sharing their experiences with their toddlers

A Nigerian mother broke down in tears after her little children littered the house with a bucket of water.

In the video shared by @anikky259 on TikTok, the woman showed netizens how her house looked after leaving her children alone for just a few minutes.

Mum in tears as toddlers mess up house Photo credit: @anikky259

Source: TikTok

She broke down and shed uncontrollable tears while lamenting over the behaviour of her 'stubborn' children.

"Just few minutes outing they have already poured bag of water and one bucket of water on the floor. I was frustrated. Is this how babies also frustrate you? I feel like crying right now", she lamented.

Social media reactions

@hkscoban said:

"Find koboko, just show them don’t use it yet, tell them the usefulness of koboko and the advantages and disadvantage of it trust me they’ll behave norm."

@wonuola357 wrote:

"Give them Parker and foam with big bucket so you’ll look for one very thin pankere and be watching them."

@dahmsel said:

"Come and see my own babies they would help you recook your soup."

@perfection_david noted:

"He don master me I no Dey cry again. I go just tell them say there children children go do them back. No cry my love."

@yallmeetcaro added:

"This thing Dey pain eeh. It happens to me on Friday omo na even kitchen water I forgot too close the tap. I cried shege. Crying and cleaning the water."

Watch the video below:

Source: Legit.ng