The response of a young lady who was stopped by an interviewer has gone viral on TikTok

In the viral video, the lady was asked to reveal something many people did not know about Nigerians

While she indicated that not all Nigerians are scammers, she also proudly said that Nigerian jollof ns better than Ghana's

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

A Nigerian lady who seized the opportunity to clear a popular misconception about people from Nigeria has received numerous attention on TikTok.

In the trending video, the lady revealed that contrary to the notorious belief outside the shores of Africa not all Nigerians are scammers.

Lady shades Ghana jollof. Photo credit: @surgentv Source: TikTok

Source: UGC

Nigerian jollof better

She also disclosed that Nigerian jollof rice is the best and far better than Ghana which is its closest competitor.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

The young lady exuded great pride in her country showing a patriotism that is rare.

Many social media users who watched the video also agreed with the lady, affirming that not all Nigerians are into fraud.

As of the time of publishing this report, the video has gathered 10000 with more than 500 comments on TikTok.

Watch the video as shared by @surgentv below:

Legit.ng curated some of the reactions below:

@vannle_001 reacted:

"Protect this woman."

@BossuSadat said:

"I'm a Ghanaian but when I heard Nigeria I like that video."

@T-SAWYERIIWNII wrote:

"See wetin yahoo boys don cause."

@AllclaAmerleyAmart commented:

"Tell me about Nigeria, procedes to mention Ghana e..the love is deep. Thank you."

@sammy89011 added:

"Why is everyone coming from Nigeria."

@Emotlonaltoyze

"The next country I will love is Nigeria. They wanna come beef.. oh this or neighbours can't talk without mentioning our names ( Ghana)."

@dlanamensah544

"Ghana jollof all the way. Llovely accent though."

@KoflArtist also reacted:

"They can't talk about their country without mentioning Ghana ZeSe."

@korkor421 added:

"Ghana food way better period. They know Ghana jollof is the best but they Pretend."

Man cooks jollof rice for oyinbos, impresses them, gets over N200m

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a smart entrepreneur, Gilles Tchianga, has become very popular online after his jollof rice pitch for $60,000 (N26,437,800) for his recipe company got 10 times what he bargained for.

Gilles, who is from Cameroon, pitched his business to foreign investors in a video shared by @cbcgem in exchange for a 10% stake in his company.

He narrated that his business idea started when he came to Canada and he could not easily get an African product even though he lived in a high multicultural society.

Source: Legit.ng