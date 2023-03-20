A beautiful oyinbo lady serving people jollof rice as if she was a Nigerian woman has stirred reactions online

The lady squatted in front of a hot pot of soup as she took her time dishing rice in a measured manner

Many people who reacted to the lady's video wondered where she learnt her typical Nigerian mannerism from

A young Nigerian lady, @ugbaddior, has shared a video of an oyinbo lady who crouched in front of a pot of hot jollof rice in the kitchen.

She dished out the food on plate and gave it to someone who was behind the camera. She commanded the mannerism of a Nigerian while serving the food.

People said that the oyinbo lady has Nigerian kitchen experience. Photo source: @ugbaddior

Source: TikTok

The way people gathered around her showed she was in charge of the food. The oyinbo lady felt so much at home as she carried out the server duty.

Many Nigerian people who reacted to the video said that they would like to pay her bride price fast. Words on the video read:

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

"Bride price has gone up."

Watch the video below:

As of the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 400 comments with more than 54,000 likes.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Jimbo12998 said:

"Yo can I marry her???"

drilleditz5 said:

"She's serving the rice like my mom."

Henrietta Ejiro Erak said:

"This one no be normal oyinbo."

Walter White said:

"Nahhh the form, the plate serving, girl has some experience."

asemotajordan said:

"See as she Dey measure am like Iya Basira."

Mr.Blueblood said:

"You can actually see the Nigerian essence in her movement she is very at home here."

Tj said:

"Serving from the floor is proper owanbe settings."

child of God said:

"Even I won’t do this."

pidouble145 said:

"She made her man a plate? The price just went way up!!!"

Oyinbo lady backed her baby

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a young oyinbo lady surprised many people online after she showed the moment she backed her baby the Nigerian way in public.

After tying the girl to her back, the lady known as @martinejarim on TikTok walked amid other white people who could not stop looking at her.

Many people took photos of her and her baby from afar. A woman stopped them to play with the kid.

Source: Legit.ng