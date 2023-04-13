A Nigerian man has shared the passports he found on the ground and has stirred massive reactions

The names on the passports showed that they belong to Nigerians, with many claiming it is that of a pastor

People have been urged to provide any information that could help in getting the passports to their owners

Two passports belonging to two Nigerians have been found on the ground.

According to @Gidi_Traffic on Twitter, the passports have '10 years British visas' and belong to Adeyokunnu Joseph Adelanke and Adeyokunnu Felicia Abosede.

Two Nigerian passports found on the ground. Photo Credit: @Gidi_Traffic

Source: Twitter

While the images on the passports were covered with emojis, many people who seemed familiar with the names claimed they belong to a Redeem Christina Church of God (RCCG) pastor and his wife.

The Twitter page urged people with information as to how to reach the owners to come forward. @Gidi_Traffic wrote:

"Good afternoon guys I found these passports with 10 years british visas on the ground .. any information about these people however you can please dm and Retweet this will mean a lot to whoever owns these thank you.

"@aubreyojoshu."

See the tweet below:

Reactions on social media

@Mene_Adaobi said:

"I hope nobody is trying to run away from Nigeria OOOHHHHH ?. Who them dey leave Nigeria for. Hope it's not the Yoruba Rónu people ?"

@Ify2348 said:

"That was how I found 2 US passports on the floor at Heathrow Airport on my way back from Nigeria. Found the elderly couple running around the airport looking for it. They were so happy when I handed it to them and paid for my lunch. Thank you for your post."

@madam_suzie_ said:

"Omg I know themmmmm ooooooo Olodumare."

@VictorAbokMusa said:

"If it's p[ossible, why not return it to the nearest passport or immigration office? They'll have the owners' details in their database and will contact them to come pick them up!"

@Ovee74 said:

"I’m sure passport office will have phone number , email and home address of the owner. Kindly take it to nearest passport office and do follow up . Thanks and God bless."

@LisaKar11475927 said:

"Thank you for trying to return these passports! It's important to remember the value of identification and the potential impact it can have on someone's life. Hopefully, the rightful owners will be found and reunited with their passports soon."

