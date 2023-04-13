An entertaining video has documented the exciting moment a little girl was rapping effortlessly

In the viral video, the girl juggled words but still managed to flow well despite the fact that she was still learning how to talk

The little girl who obviously was less than 3 years old was able to impress people with her rapping skills which has gone viral on Instagram

Little children learn fast from adults because they are constantly observing and copying the things that adults do.

Children are also very receptive to new information, so they learn quickly and easily.

An Instagram video showed a little girl rapping even though she was still learning how to talk properly.

Raps incredibly well

In the video, the adults who were with him hailed her as she continued to drop some heavy lyrics of rap.

There was all indication that the girl was influenced by the people around her who are also rap lovers.

In the trending clip, the girl also gesticulated in the usual fashion of most rappers.

Many social media users who saw the video were impressed that a little girl of her age could rap that well.

As of the time of publishing this report, the video has gathered 66,000 likes with more than 3000 comments on Instagram.

Watch the video as shared by @complex below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

@drewhefner85 reacted:

"Better then half the ish I hear."

@will_believe said:

"Crazy thing is, shes on point with the rhyming scheme, flow and melody. This is super baby!"

@poppa_chet wrote:

"The only mumble rap im here for."

@babyelbustos_ commented:

"l understand her better than lil."

@collegepoint _mlc81 commented:

"That's what some of these rappers sOund like!"

@klassix_co 8h

"Sounds bout Migo-ish. I can dig it!! Go baby!"

@joelo1983 also reacted:

"I Don t know what this baby rappin, but shemean business and I| hope she has merch."

@theguyvincenzo also commented:

"Ghost writer for Migos."

