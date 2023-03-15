A heartwarming video of a Nigerian mother celebrating her daughter on her birthday has melted hearts online

The young girl's birthday fell on a school day and she came back home from school to meet a huge surprise

Her doting mother used a public address system to sing and pray for her daughter in their dialect and this made the child cry

Birthdays are milestones in the lives of humans and children tend to be more concerned about their birthdays than adults.

However, some celebrations are done not necessarily with extravagance but with heart value to leave a lasting impact on the celebrant.

In a trending video, the birthday celebrant returned from school to find a surprise that money can't really buy.

Her mother was waiting for her in the living room with a public address system and a microphone.

Immediately the little girl walked in, her mother started singing to her in the ijebu dialect of the Yoruba tribe.

The happy mother sang praises of the little girl which made her emotional and teary-eyed. The praises turned to prayers as the little knelt and hugged her mother who was sitting on the sofa.

Social media reactions

@lyaoba Irèmojè said:

"Very Emotional...My Head dey Swell Here Too. Congratulations Dear."

@stellamaries Alex om wrote:

"This is awesome. Big onions entered my eyes while watching."

@habbyomolasho said:

"Who is slicing onions oo? Happy Birthday. Congratulations."

@Sole Adedamola said:

"This one sweet pass paranra and ijebu."

@Lodio tega wrote:

"Happy birthday my angel.

@banusooluwabunmi said:

"Congratulations dear."

@Olaitan Yusuff960 said:

"Who will not love this pls.... I'm from Osun/ Ofa can you do for me too pls."

@Debbie commented:

"Happy birthday to you dear."

@bilkibashir wrote:

"Happy birthday."

@EmiEmerald said:

"God bless you mum. she will never forget this day."

@Oshiokhuwe (Anne) said:

"The two of you sha made me bring out tears."

@tawafunmilayo said:

"Happy birthday to you my love you will do good surprised to your mum insha Allah."

@Mosun Olarewaju said:

"Happy birthday to daughter."

@BABY RIHA wrote:

"Proudly ijebu my head don Dey Big. please ma'am a video for me March 19 is my birthday."

@Ajikeade commented:

"Happy birthday to her more year to celebrate on earth."

@titilayomiomolola said:

"I will like to have this on my birthday as well ooo ljebu Ife one love."

@empressajide said:

"Happy birthday dear...Omo ljebu for life."

@djgetsense said:

"Happy Birthday to her."

@Temitopemoyosore Harbudli said:

"Happy birthday to you dear."

@lamSmile said:

"We ljebus are the best."

Little girl cries uncontrollably as mum travels

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a beautiful little girl could not control her tears as her mother got ready to travel.

A video shared on TikTok showed the little girl crying uncontrollably as her mother tried to console her. Sharing the video online, her mother recounted how she always prayed for her parents to travel when she was younger.

"If you ever crave a peaceful journey never tell my daughter you are travelling. In our days, we used to be happy when our parents travel so we can express ourselves and relax but parents of these days have successfully changed the narratives", he said.

