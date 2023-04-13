A little girl's conversation with her father that made him laugh has gone viral on TikTok

In the trending video, the girl was candidly telling her father that she did not enjoy the attention of his father's camera at the time

It was the way his daughter made her feelings known about being captured in video by her father at the time that made her parents laugh

A little girl who obviously knew about Jesus has made reference to him in her conversation with her father and what she said has gone viral on TikTok.

The moment she noticed that her father's camera was focused on her, she told her father that she was not particularly taken by it.

Dad, try only Jesus

She candidly said her father could attempt such things with Jesus who is always very forgiving but she won't tolerate it like Jesus.

She said:

"Dad, try Jesus but don't try me. Put it down."

Many social media users who watched the video expressed shock that a girl of that tender age could make such a clever reference to Jesus.

As of the time of publishing this report, the video has gathered 600,000 likes with more than 1000 comments on TikTok.

Watch the video as shared by @ruthlove_2 below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

@degeneral380 reacted:

"I guess all 2000 coming down kids are our great grandparents cus ei."

@EstherDenisekuluma said:

"She's so beautiful."

@Tiombe Robinson also said:

"I love it 1000 times."

@mkurunesh added:

"She's a Made me a follower."

@user2977862407949 also wrote:

"She is on old Soul snd she has been here before."

@yanzambe54 commented:

"She's so cute."

@Fresh2bor

"How many times did u watch?Jesus forgive but she don't forgive."

@merlynbaah25

"Wow she is very cute n truthful. Now that's awesome this little girl know about Jesus."

