A Nigerian woman has shared her thoughts about the reception of Chimamanda Ngozie Adichie after she wrote a letter to US President

The lady said that the globally recognized novelist was widely criticized in Nigeria for her feminist stance

She noted that the reason that the Nigerian feminist who was also a novelist always received backlash from Nigerians was because she does not appeal to their sentiments

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

A Nigerian woman who identified as Ijeoma on Facebook has noted that some people who agreed with Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie after she wrote a letter to President Biden about the Nigerian election were formerly her core critics.

The lady explained that many who disliked Adichie's feminist only do so because it does not appeal to their existing sentiments.

Lady hits out on former critics praising the novelist. Photo credit: @aliyujalal Source: Facebook

Source: UGC

Chimamanda Ngozie Adichie is a feminist writer and public speaker who has spoken out about the importance of feminism in society.

Adichie believes that feminism is about giving women a voice and equal rights, and she has spoken out against the way that some people dismiss feminism as a movement that is no longer necessary.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Adichie has also spoken about the importance of intersectionality in feminism, and has argued that feminism should be inclusive of women of all races and backgrounds.

She is now a hero

Ijeoma revealed that celebrating the globally recognized novelist now was a direct portrayal of hypocrisy.

In her words:

"Some Nigerian men that dragged Adichie and called her so many horrifying names cos she is a feminist suddenly turning around and praising her cos she wrote an open letter about Obi. They are suddenly posting her and praising her. Calling her odeluwa, queen, amazing, truth speaker, etc. Person wey una call deceiver, bitter and called her husband a simp. In this Nigeria, just have data. You will see it all."

See the actual post here

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions from respondents below:

Benita Linus reacted:

"Na dem even dey praise her pass. People wey talk say woman no suppose be Chief according to their papa tradition na im use her chieftaincy title dey hail her pass. Wonderment."

Fatima Sule wrote:

"I’m patiently waiting for the day she will say something that doesn’t align with their misogyny. I dey wait."

Enmarts Arena also commented:

"How can they love her feminist side? Don't you know it's affecting their ego. In this life, "Do you" for you not for anyone."

Fani-Kayode berates novelist labels her ‘overrated little diva’

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a chieftain of the All Progressive Congress (APC), Femi Fani-Kayode has hit out famous novelist Chimamanda Ngozie Adichie over a letter she wrote to the United States President Joe Biden addressing the ills of the 2023 presidential polls.

The article “Hollow Democracy” called out the leadership of the United States and the United Kingdom for congratulating Bola Ahmed Tinubu on his victory at the presidential polls.

She stated that the United States has begun to compromise its democratic standards and values by congratulating a man who won an election through dubious and violent means.

Source: Legit.ng