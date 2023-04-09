A video of a female corps member dancing in the middle of the road has stirred massive reactions on the net

The lady ignored the presence of a police van and other road users as she had a nice dance time at their expense

Many people who watched her video wondered where she got the effrontery to ignore the waiting police van

A serving corps member identified as Peace Joel caused a stir as she danced in the middle of a road in Ekiti state.

Rocking her full National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) uniform, the lady burst into eye-catching steps not minding the vehicles and bikes coming behind her.

Peace danced at the middle of the road.

Source: TikTok

Amongst the vehicles affected by her dance showcase was a police van. The police van drew to a halt and watched like other cars as the lady carried on with her display.

Sharing her dance video on TikTok, Peace said she thought the police would step out of the van and pick her up.

Her video garnered over 150k views as many netizens marvelled at how she ignored the police.

Watch the video below:

Reactions on social media

Rosiejay said:

"Ekiti kopa, otondo! I was an Ekiti kopa too, served in Ilawe, 2007."

ISHOLA said:

"You be federal government property them no fit harass you."

mummytwins said:

"She is on uniform,Government pikin,don't try on a normal wear."

user2593819131662 said:

''Ahhhh thank God they all waited."

Ella0 said:

"Aunty u get mind oh inside middle of road wow u are sweet."

MadamTextHere said:

"She get mind o."

Adefunbi said:

"This is ado ekiti around that market place that small market l mean.

"You fit pass there go adebayo."

Team Favour said:

"Is the smile for me .... don't touch my comment oooo, I'm coming back."

Young lady dances in Lagos traffic

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a young Nigerian lady had danced in Lagos traffic.

She stepped on the road and began doing popular TikTok dance steps, entertaining road users in the process.

In a video she shared on TikTok, her solo dance showcase became a duet as a masked man would join her seconds into it. While she feigned ignorance knowing that a man joined her, netizens thought otherwise as the two danced in a similar pattern as if it was rehearsed.

They then left the road after their exciting showcase.

Source: Legit.ng